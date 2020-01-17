Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 311,574 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $74,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,287,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,799. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.37. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $252.99. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

