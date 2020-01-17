Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €6.00 ($6.98) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.20 ($7.21).

ETR CBK traded down €0.16 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching €5.30 ($6.17). The stock had a trading volume of 9,508,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

