Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives $3.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of analysts have commented on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE SID traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,032. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 487.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,934,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 446,622 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 543,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 500,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 331,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324,997 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

