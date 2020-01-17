Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,448,000 after purchasing an additional 65,317 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $148.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

