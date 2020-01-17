Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 241,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $347,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $79.12 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $79.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

