Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $8.34. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 19,618 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $655.63 million and a P/E ratio of 27.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.40, for a total value of C$76,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 986,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,289,960. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 809,302 shares in the company, valued at C$6,862,880.96. Insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $665,154 over the last ninety days.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

