ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. 226,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

