Consensus Hits Market Capitalization of $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00054944 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00073631 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,923.26 or 1.00347946 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053525 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

