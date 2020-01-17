Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ED. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.24. 2,538,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

