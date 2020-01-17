Constellation Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Constellation has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $609,162.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.78 or 0.05769001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,227,608 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

