Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,297.20

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,297.20 and traded as high as $1,362.94. Constellation Software shares last traded at $1,349.99, with a volume of 41,488 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,450.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1,250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,420.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion and a PE ratio of 68.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1,314.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,297.78.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$10.17 by C($0.58). The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. Analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 36.0600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total transaction of C$636,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,880,324.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

