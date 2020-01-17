Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSTM. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Constellium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,488,000 after acquiring an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Constellium by 18.8% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,333,000 after acquiring an additional 526,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Constellium by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 104,162 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

