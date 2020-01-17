Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 858,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.