Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 858,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit