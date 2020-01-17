Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $38.80 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLB. Cowen lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.55.

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,808. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

