Cormark Weighs in on Torex Gold Resources Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$261.67 million for the quarter.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
