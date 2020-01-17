Cormark Weighs in on Torex Gold Resources Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

TXG stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.21.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$261.67 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

