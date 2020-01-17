Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 43,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.69 million for the quarter.

Corsa Coal Company Profile (CVE:CSO)

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

