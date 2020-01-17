Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Hits $0.0065

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $98,574.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CPDAX, CoinBene and UEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.03317511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00201950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, UEX, HitBTC, CPDAX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.