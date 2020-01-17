COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD) Trading Down 0.2%

COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.69, 14,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83.

COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE.PD)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of October 3, 2019, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 538,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 5 new build vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

