Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

