Cougar Global Investments Ltd Has $24.21 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.6% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.50. 4,981,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.49 and its 200-day moving average is $305.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $261.52 and a one year high of $332.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

