Counos Coin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00052727 BTC on major exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $69.38 million and approximately $176,156.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog . Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.