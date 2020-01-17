COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. COVA has a market capitalization of $435,864.00 and approximately $803,723.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. During the last seven days, COVA has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.03195367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00203118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

