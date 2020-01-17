Covesting (COV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $548.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 8% against the dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $548.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03210758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

