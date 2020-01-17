Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,945. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg bought 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 915,970 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $15,475,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 212,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 834.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 62,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

