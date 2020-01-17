Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,120 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.