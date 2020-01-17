Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE:BMO opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $66.42 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.