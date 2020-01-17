Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

WFC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

