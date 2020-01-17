Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

DEO opened at $170.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $140.28 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.34.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

