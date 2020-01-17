Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

