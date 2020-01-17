Credit Suisse Group Boosts Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$3.50

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVA. CSFB raised their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$5.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,027.07.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

