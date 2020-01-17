Credits Price Tops $0.0642 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $421,737.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00044291 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, Kucoin, COSS, IDEX, WazirX, CoinBene, LBank and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

