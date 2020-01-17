Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.34.

CPG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,083. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.91 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,723,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 506,724 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

