Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg Purchases 1,956 Shares

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $15,276.36.

OTCMKTS CWGL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 8.50. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

