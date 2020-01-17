Critical Review: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) versus Advanz Pharma (NASDAQ:CXRXF)

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Advanz Pharma alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advanz Pharma and Alpine Immune Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanz Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 208.82%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Advanz Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanz Pharma and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanz Pharma -50.87% -93.24% -7.06% Alpine Immune Sciences N/A -103.29% -72.97%

Risk & Volatility

Advanz Pharma has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanz Pharma and Alpine Immune Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanz Pharma $536.99 million 0.46 $1.47 billion N/A N/A Alpine Immune Sciences $700,000.00 90.28 -$36.49 million ($2.63) -1.29

Advanz Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Advanz Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanz Pharma

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Macrobid/Macrodantin to treat bladder infections, such as cystitis and urinary tract infections; Tetroxin drug for severe hypothyroid states; Eltroxin, levothyroxine sodium that treats patients with an underactive thyroid gland; and Fucithalmic, a topical gel treatment for patients suffering with a bacterial infection of the surface lining of the front of the eye. The Concordia North America segment provides Donnatalm, which is used as adjunctive therapy for irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran, an anti-seizure drug indicated for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; and Plaquenil and Plaquenil AG to treat rheumatoid arthritis and manage the complications of lupus, as well as suppress acute attacks from certain strains of malaria. This segment also offers photodynamic therapy with Photofrin for the treatment of certain forms of cancer that combines a photosensitizing agent with a specific type of laser that emits an exact wavelength of light and power to target cancer cells. The company sells its products through direct sales and local partnerships. The company was formerly known as Concordia International Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. in November 2018. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanz Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanz Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.