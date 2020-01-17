CROAT Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a market capitalization of $66,125.00 and $18.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,605,668 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

