Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.40

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.40 and last traded at C$16.33, with a volume of 147906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.25 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

