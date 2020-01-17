Crop Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Stock Price Up 81.8%

Crop Infrastructure Corp (OTCMKTS:CRXPF)’s share price rose 81.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 10,558 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 241,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About Crop Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CRXPF)

Crop Infrastructure Corp. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse facilities to provide real estate solutions for lease to licensed cannabis producers and processors in California and Washington, the United States. Its portfolio consists of 44,000 square feet of canopy. The company was formerly known as Fortify Resources Inc and changed its name to Crop Infrastructure Corp.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Crop Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crop Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.