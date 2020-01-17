Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.48. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of $34.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

