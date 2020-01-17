CryptoCarbon Price Reaches $0.0066 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $163,350.00 and $394.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

