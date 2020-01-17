CryptoPing (PING) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $366,138.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03300086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00202670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.