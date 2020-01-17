CSFB Increases Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$3.50

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVA. CIBC cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

NVA traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 322,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.39.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,027.07. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.