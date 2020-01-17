CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $766,800 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,850,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 287.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $7,186,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,568. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit