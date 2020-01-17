CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $766,800 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,850,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 287.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $7,186,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,568. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.