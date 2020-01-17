Cubic (NYSE:CUB) PT Lowered to $76.00

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. 8,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,082. Cubic has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $300,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cubic by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cubic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cubic by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 134,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cubic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cubic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

