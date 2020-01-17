Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.51), 522,310 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 524,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.80 ($1.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.68%.

Custodian REIT Company Profile (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit