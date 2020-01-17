Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.51), 522,310 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 524,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.80 ($1.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.68%.

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

