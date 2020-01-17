Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) Declares GBX 1.66 Dividend

Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.52) on Friday. Custodian REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.58). The company has a market capitalization of $475.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

