Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.63.

CYBR stock opened at $140.54 on Monday. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

