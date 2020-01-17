Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.63.
CYBR stock opened at $140.54 on Monday. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Cyberark Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
