Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,891. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

