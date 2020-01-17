Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 223,659 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,950 shares of company stock worth $203,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 139.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.15. 183,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

