D. Scott Neal Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

