DAEX (DAX) Achieves Market Cap of $997,683.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market capitalization of $997,683.00 and $896,456.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.79 or 0.05783486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034601 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128406 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

